Inspirational Anthem 'Jai Kashmir' Unites Through Music

In a notable event at Raj Bhawan, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha introduced a song with a patriotic theme, 'Jai Kashmir -- From 370 to Unity, A Tribute to Vision, Courage, and Progress.'

The song, crafted by Mohammad Shuaib Zahoor, aims to unite and inspire, reflecting on the transformative changes in Jammu and Kashmir following the repeal of Article 370.

The composition highlights the concerted efforts towards unity and development, acknowledging the pivotal role played by authorities under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in paving the way for a prosperous future.