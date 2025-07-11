Inspirational Anthem 'Jai Kashmir' Unites Through Music
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released the song 'Jai Kashmir -- From 370 to Unity.' Written by Mohammad Shuaib Zahoor, it celebrates national unity and the region's progress post-Article 370 abrogation, acknowledging efforts by the administration and leaders Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In a notable event at Raj Bhawan, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha introduced a song with a patriotic theme, 'Jai Kashmir -- From 370 to Unity, A Tribute to Vision, Courage, and Progress.'
The song, crafted by Mohammad Shuaib Zahoor, aims to unite and inspire, reflecting on the transformative changes in Jammu and Kashmir following the repeal of Article 370.
The composition highlights the concerted efforts towards unity and development, acknowledging the pivotal role played by authorities under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in paving the way for a prosperous future.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Commitment to Afghanistan and Regional Unity Emphasized at SCO Meet
India's Stance Against Terrorism: Rajnath Singh's Call for Unity at SCO Meet
Amit Shah Advocates for Indian Language Unity During Golden Jubilee Celebrations
Amit Shah Advocates Unity Through Indian Languages, Calls for Revival
Amit Shah Celebrates 50 Years of Dept of Official Language, Pushes for Unity