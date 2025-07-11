Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Forts: A Heritage Triumph

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has added 12 forts associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to its prestigious list, a move applauded by the mountaineering community in Maharashtra. The selection is hailed as a pivotal step towards the conservation of these historical fortifications.

The Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM), a key entity for mountaineers and fort enthusiasts, expressed praise for the decision. According to Hrishikesh Yadav, executive president of AMGM, inclusion in the list ensures that UNESCO's rules on site upkeep are now applicable, greatly aiding conservation.

The 11 forts in Maharashtra included in the list, along with Ginjee Fort in Tamil Nadu, are recognized for their historical significance, challenging terrain, and architectural prowess. These sites have withstood the test of time and remain vital cultural landmarks.

