Tennis Prodigy Radhika Yadav's Tragic End: A Family Feud Unfolds
Former tennis player Radhika Yadav was reportedly shot by her father over a disagreement about her training of tennis aspirants. Despite her father's objections, Radhika held sessions without a formal academy. Her father's discontent over perceived criticisms and her social media presence allegedly fueled the conflict.
- Country:
- India
Former state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav, at the age of 25, tragically lost her life, allegedly at the hands of her father, Deepak Yadav. The shocking incident, confirmed by Gurugram Police, occurred at their residence in Sushant Lok, Gurugram, sparking a wave of controversy.
Radhika, who trained aspiring tennis players by booking courts at various locations, had been in conflict with her father, who disapproved of her pursuits. Despite financial stability, Deepak reportedly faced pressure over claims of living off his daughter's income, which he found contentious.
Amidst allegations of social media disapproval and artistic collaborations, Deepak Yadav remains under investigation, with police uncovering ammunition at his residence. Inspector Vinod Kumar clarifies that Radhika's music video had no bearing on the case, as her final rites are observed solemnly at their village.
