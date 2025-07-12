Left Menu

Tennis Prodigy Radhika Yadav's Tragic End: A Family Feud Unfolds

Former tennis player Radhika Yadav was reportedly shot by her father over a disagreement about her training of tennis aspirants. Despite her father's objections, Radhika held sessions without a formal academy. Her father's discontent over perceived criticisms and her social media presence allegedly fueled the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-07-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 11:28 IST
Tennis Prodigy Radhika Yadav's Tragic End: A Family Feud Unfolds
  • Country:
  • India

Former state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav, at the age of 25, tragically lost her life, allegedly at the hands of her father, Deepak Yadav. The shocking incident, confirmed by Gurugram Police, occurred at their residence in Sushant Lok, Gurugram, sparking a wave of controversy.

Radhika, who trained aspiring tennis players by booking courts at various locations, had been in conflict with her father, who disapproved of her pursuits. Despite financial stability, Deepak reportedly faced pressure over claims of living off his daughter's income, which he found contentious.

Amidst allegations of social media disapproval and artistic collaborations, Deepak Yadav remains under investigation, with police uncovering ammunition at his residence. Inspector Vinod Kumar clarifies that Radhika's music video had no bearing on the case, as her final rites are observed solemnly at their village.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025