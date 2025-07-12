Venice Film Festival 2025 Celebrates Bimal Roy’s Restored 'Do Bigha Zamin'

The Venice Film Festival 2025 is set to feature a freshly restored 4K edition of Bimal Roy's iconic 1953 film 'Do Bigha Zamin'. This screening coincides with Roy's 116th birth anniversary and is a testament to his lasting influence on Indian cinema.

This year's 'Venice Classics' section will include 'Do Bigha Zamin' among a prestigious lineup of restored films, highlighting its historical impact on the global stage. The film was one of the pioneering Indian movies to gain international recognition by winning an award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Film Heritage Foundation, The Criterion Collection, and Janus Films, the restoration process, which began in 2022, involved meticulous reconstruction and repair of the film's damaged negatives. This effort underscores the enduring legacy of Bimal Roy, a filmmaker lauded for his humanist vision and cinematic poetry.