Left Menu

Venice Film Festival 2025 Celebrates Bimal Roy’s Restored 'Do Bigha Zamin'

'Do Bigha Zamin', a classic film by Bimal Roy, will be showcased in a restored 4K version at the 2025 Venice Film Festival. The film holds historical significance, being the first Indian film to win at Cannes, and reflects on issues of industrialization and migrant labor in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 13:24 IST
Venice Film Festival 2025 Celebrates Bimal Roy’s Restored 'Do Bigha Zamin'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Venice Film Festival 2025 is set to feature a freshly restored 4K edition of Bimal Roy's iconic 1953 film 'Do Bigha Zamin'. This screening coincides with Roy's 116th birth anniversary and is a testament to his lasting influence on Indian cinema.

This year's 'Venice Classics' section will include 'Do Bigha Zamin' among a prestigious lineup of restored films, highlighting its historical impact on the global stage. The film was one of the pioneering Indian movies to gain international recognition by winning an award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Film Heritage Foundation, The Criterion Collection, and Janus Films, the restoration process, which began in 2022, involved meticulous reconstruction and repair of the film's damaged negatives. This effort underscores the enduring legacy of Bimal Roy, a filmmaker lauded for his humanist vision and cinematic poetry.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025