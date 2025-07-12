Left Menu

Paw Prints on Canvas: The Artistic Journey of Dali the Painting Dog

Dali, a two-year-old Labrador in Hyderabad, has gained attention for creating abstract paintings. Rescued by Snehangshu Debnath and Hoi Choudhury, Dali's unique talents were discovered accidentally. Using a specially designed brush, the dog has created 38 paintings, with proceeds aiding stray dog welfare.

Dali, a two-year-old Labrador, is making waves in the art community with her unusual talent for painting. Rescued by a Hyderabad couple, Snehangshu Debnath and Hoi Choudhury, Dali's artistic journey began when she expressed interest in her owner's paintbrushes.

After noticing Dali's enthusiasm, the couple developed a special brush to accommodate her. At just nine months old, Dali embarked on her painting career, boasting 38 completed artworks. To maximize her impact, the couple devised a philanthropic approach, linking sales from her paintings to stray dog welfare.

Capitalizing on her popularity, Dali's best paintings were featured in a globally sold calendar, with all funds supporting the rescue and treatment of stray dogs. Her unique contributions have set her apart as possibly the only dog in India to paint with watercolors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

