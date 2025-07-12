Maratha Military Landscapes: India’s Newest UNESCO World Heritage Gem

UNESCO has proudly included the 'Maratha Military Landscapes' on its prestigious World Heritage List, as announced on Saturday by Director General Audrey Azoulay. The listing has been celebrated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed joy for the cultural achievement shared by all Indians.

The 'Maratha Military Landscapes' feature 12 storied forts established between the 17th and 19th centuries by the Maratha rulers. Demonstrating structural brilliance and strategic military planning, these forts underscore the historical importance of the Maratha Empire in India's architectural narrative.

Incorporating sites such as the Raigad and Shivneri Forts in Maharashtra, and Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu, this inscription highlights India's enduring cultural legacy. Indian representatives, led by Ambassador Vishal V Sharma, celebrated this international recognition during a ceremony, underscoring the universal value of India's vibrant history.

