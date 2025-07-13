Jharkhand Adopts Rajgir Model for Tiger Safari to Boost Tourism
The Jharkhand government plans to launch its first tiger safari in Palamau, adopting Bihar's Rajgir model to enhance tourism in an area historically impacted by Maoists. The project, requiring at least 150 hectares, aims to provide economic growth and local employment. Additionally, restoration projects for historical sites are proposed.
The Jharkhand government is set to establish its inaugural tiger safari in Palamau by integrating Bihar's Rajgir model. This strategic move aims to rejuvenate tourism in a region once dominated by Maoist activity, according to official statements.
The Palamau Tiger Reserve (PTR), home to five tigers, will see the proposed safari cross at least 150 hectares. PTR Deputy Director Prajesh Jena highlighted Rajgir's success as inspirational, emphasizing additional features like a glass bridge that increased tourism while ensuring sustainable economic development.
During recent discussions led by Tourism Minister Sudviya Kumar, finance and tourism representatives deliberated details, with an estimated venture cost of Rs 250 crore. Further efforts include restoring the Palamu Fort and enhancing Kamaldih Lake, thereby amplifying Jharkhand's national and international tourism appeal.
