A Fond Farewell to Telugu Cinema Legend Kota Srinivasa Rao

Veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao has passed away, leaving a significant legacy in cinema. Tributes poured in from Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Governor Abdul Nazeer, and YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, all praising his remarkable contributions to the film industry and public service.

The Telugu film fraternity mourned the loss of veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who passed away recently, leaving behind an indelible mark on the industry. Known for his extraordinary performances, Rao was celebrated by many, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor Abdul Nazeer.

Naidu, in his tribute, highlighted Rao's remarkable contributions to Telugu cinema, noting his role as an MLA in the Vijayawada assembly constituency in 1999. In a heartfelt post, Naidu expressed deep condolences to the actor's family and remembered him as a Padma Shri awardee who captivated audiences across generations.

Abdul Nazeer echoed these sentiments, emphasizing Rao's lasting impact on Telugu-speaking audiences worldwide. Describing Rao's death as an 'irreparable loss' to the film and theatre community, Nazeer noted that his legacy in cinema would endure for generations. YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also paid homage, recognizing Rao's versatile contributions to Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

