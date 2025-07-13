Left Menu

Strengthening Cultural and Economic Bridges: MP and Nepal Unite

Narendra Shivaji Patel, Madhya Pradesh minister, emphasized the unique cultural ties between MP and Nepal. Speaking at a cooperation meet, he voiced intentions to enhance bilateral economic collaboration. The event focused on improving infrastructure and business ease between India and Nepal, highlighting recent advances in connectivity and economic integration.

At the 'India-Nepal Economic Cooperation Meet 2025', held on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh minister Narendra Shivaji Patel expressed the importance of reinforcing the unique cultural ties between MP and Nepal. His statement underscored ongoing efforts to amplify economic collaboration with the neighboring country.

Patel, who serves as the minister of state for public health and medical education, spoke during the event organized by the Embassy of Nepal in India alongside the PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre. He highlighted the meet as a historical step towards enhancing the bilateral economic relationship between India and Nepal, especially focusing on improving business conditions in Madhya Pradesh.

The gathering saw attendance from senior Nepalese diplomats, government officials, and industry leaders. Further advancements have been noted in the areas of connectivity such as infrastructure projects involving roads, railways, and energy development, as relayed by Atul K Thakur, secretary of the PHDCCI's India-Nepal Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

