From Tragedy to Triumph: Mumbai Train Blast Survivor's Inspiring Journey

Chirag Chauhan, a survivor of the 2006 Mumbai train blasts, has transformed a personal tragedy into a fulfilling journey. Despite facing life-altering injuries, he became a Chartered Accountant and successfully established his own firm, showcasing resilience and a passion for reclaiming a connection with Mumbai's lifeline, the local trains.

Updated: 13-07-2025 15:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chirag Chauhan, who lived through the horrific 2006 Mumbai train blasts, seeks not sympathy but a renewed relationship with his beloved city. At 21, his life pivoted dramatically when a bomb attack left him wheelchair-bound, yet today he stands resilient as a successful Chartered Accountant.

The path was never easy for Chauhan, confined by both physical limitations and societal attitudes, but he embraced the challenge instead of becoming embittered. Avoiding criticism of systemic shortcomings, he remains steadfast in finding his own solutions, channeling adversity into professional accomplishment.

Now aged 40, Chauhan's endeavors are varied, and he's determined to experience Mumbai's lifeline again. His hopes are pinned on the Vande Bharat Express, signaling not merely a return to normalcy but a reclamation of life and connection with the city spirit.

