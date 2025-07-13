Uttar Pradesh Revitalizes Ancient Forts with Public-Private Partnership

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an ambitious plan to restore 11 historic forts and structures through a public-private partnership model as part of efforts to preserve the state's cultural legacy. Officials disclosed the initiative on Sunday.

Per the official statement, the state tourism department will partner with private agencies to redevelop these heritage sites. The private firms will take on responsibilities for design, investment, and operations. Eventually, the government will receive back these restored properties.

This project aims to conserve architectural landmarks, stimulate tourism, and create employment. Significantly, it seeks to invigorate the economy in regions like Bundelkhand through heritage tourism. With increased tourism activities in places like Ayodhya, the state expects more development in preservation and modernization.