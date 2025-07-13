Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Revitalizes Ancient Forts with Public-Private Partnership

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a public-private partnership to restore 11 ancient forts and buildings. The initiative aims to preserve cultural heritage, promote tourism, and create jobs. These sites will be transformed into heritage hotels, cultural centers, and museums, revitalizing the local economy, particularly in Bundelkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-07-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh Revitalizes Ancient Forts with Public-Private Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an ambitious plan to restore 11 historic forts and structures through a public-private partnership model as part of efforts to preserve the state's cultural legacy. Officials disclosed the initiative on Sunday.

Per the official statement, the state tourism department will partner with private agencies to redevelop these heritage sites. The private firms will take on responsibilities for design, investment, and operations. Eventually, the government will receive back these restored properties.

This project aims to conserve architectural landmarks, stimulate tourism, and create employment. Significantly, it seeks to invigorate the economy in regions like Bundelkhand through heritage tourism. With increased tourism activities in places like Ayodhya, the state expects more development in preservation and modernization.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025