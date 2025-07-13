Delhi CM Attends Star-Studded Premiere of Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the premiere of Anupam Kher's directorial debut, 'Tanvi The Great', in the national capital on Sunday, adding political gravitas to the event. The grand screening at PVR Plaza showcased the debut performance of Shubhangi Dutt, who stood alongside veteran actor and director Anupam Kher for the occasion.

Gupta was warmly welcomed with a bouquet by Kher and Dutt during the exclusive screening, which marked an important milestone for the film set to release on July 18, 2025. The trio posed for photographers against the film's poster, a symbolic gesture highlighting the significance of the event and Gupta's support.

In a gesture of appreciation, Anupam Kher expressed his gratitude to the Delhi CM for her presence. Notably, the film had already been screened for President Droupadi Murmu earlier at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. Kher shared his emotions, noting the honor of Murmu's standing ovation at the film's conclusion.

On social media, Kher shared his pride in President Murmu's endorsement, calling it his "ultimate 'kuch bhi ho sakta hai' moment." 'Tanvi The Great' addresses themes of autism and military service, earning acclaim at prestigious festivals worldwide, including Cannes and London.

The film has also received accolades domestically at venues like the National Defence Academy. An ensemble cast, including Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, and Arvind Swami, alongside international talent Iain Glen, enhances the film's appeal.

Produced by Anupam Kher Studios with NFDC, 'Tanvi The Great' benefits from global distribution through Excel Entertainment and AA Films, promising a wide-reaching impact upon its release. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)