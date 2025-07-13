Ink Attack on Activist Sparks Ideological Debate
Pravin Gaikwad, a founding member of the Sambhaji Brigade, was attacked with black ink by Shiv Dharma Foundation members in Maharashtra's Akkalkot. The attackers were reportedly upset over Gaikwad's remarks on Swami Samarth. The incident highlights tensions between ideologies, sparking a debate on expressing opposition peacefully.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Pravin Gaikwad, a prominent activist and founding member of the Sambhaji Brigade, came under attack in Maharashtra's Solapur district. The incident, involving members of the Shiv Dharma Foundation, underscores rising tensions between opposing ideological groups in the region.
The assailants targeted Gaikwad after remarks he allegedly made about revered 19th-century saint, Swami Samarth. What began as a peaceful presence at a felicitation ceremony turned violent, with Gaikwad being manhandled and having black ink thrown at him. A video capturing the attack quickly gained traction on social media, sparking outrage.
In the aftermath, Gaikwad, standing firm in his beliefs, compared the attack to past violence against activists in India. Supporters like NCP MP Amol Kolhe have called for opposition to be expressed through dialogue, condemning the incident's violent nature. The event has fueled a renewed call for ideological expression via peaceful discourse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Major Shuffle in Maharashtra Police Leadership
Maharashtra's Language Standoff: Opposition Unites Against Hindi Imposition in Schools
Major Police Reshuffle in Maharashtra's Metropolitan Cities
Maharashtra Intensifies Scrutiny to Curb Illegal Bangladeshi Welfare Access
Maharashtra Hospital's Shocking Blunder: Acid Mistaken for Medical Jelly