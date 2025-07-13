Left Menu

Village Justice: Tribal Norms and Love's Consequence

In Odisha's Koraput district, a young couple faced public humiliation for marrying within the same clan, breaching tribal customs. They were allegedly tied to a wooden plough and paraded through their village. The incident underscores tensions between traditional beliefs and modern love. Police investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koraput | Updated: 13-07-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing incident unfolded in Odisha's Koraput district, where a young couple was subjected to public humiliation for their love marriage within the same clan, a practice deemed taboo under tribal customs.

The couple was reportedly tied to a wooden plough and paraded through Nadimeitiki village. Although a video of this ordeal has gone viral, its authenticity is yet to be independently verified by PTI.

This event highlights the ongoing conflict between traditional beliefs and modern relationships, as police continue to investigate similar incidents, including one recently in Rayagada district.

