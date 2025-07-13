Village Justice: Tribal Norms and Love's Consequence

A harrowing incident unfolded in Odisha's Koraput district, where a young couple was subjected to public humiliation for their love marriage within the same clan, a practice deemed taboo under tribal customs.

The couple was reportedly tied to a wooden plough and paraded through Nadimeitiki village. Although a video of this ordeal has gone viral, its authenticity is yet to be independently verified by PTI.

This event highlights the ongoing conflict between traditional beliefs and modern relationships, as police continue to investigate similar incidents, including one recently in Rayagada district.