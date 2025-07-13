Dalai Lama's Vision of Compassion: A Global Call for Peace

The Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, calls for compassion and peaceful resolutions as he marks his 90th birthday amid ongoing global conflicts. His written message, read at a commemorative event in Dharamshala, asked people to perceive 'so-called enemies' as humans to resolve conflicts peacefully.

The conference, attended by scholars and spiritual leaders worldwide, highlighted the Dalai Lama's influence over Tibetan Buddhism. Discussions focused on the intersection of Buddha Dharma and scientific evidence, reflecting the leader's belief in intertwining ancient wisdom with modern education for global peace.

A film and photo exhibition celebrated the Dalai Lama's legacy, showcasing rare photos of his childhood and important milestones. The event underscored his impact and continued dedication to compassion and service, as well as the gratitude felt by Tibetans towards India's hospitality since 1959.

