Left Menu

Fostering Future Leaders: Jawahar Bal Manch's Vision of Youth Empowerment

The Indian National Congress' Jawahar Bal Manch is committed to nurturing socially conscious citizens imbued with Nehruvian and constitutional values. Through initiatives like the Indian Constitution Quiz and Chacha Ji Gold Medal Drawing Competition, the organization aims to empower youth for nation-building, culminating in a convention with prominent leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:21 IST
Fostering Future Leaders: Jawahar Bal Manch's Vision of Youth Empowerment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian National Congress, through its Jawahar Bal Manch (JBM), is championing the development of a new generation of socially aware citizens committed to a progressive and inclusive India. This initiative was highlighted at the national 'Aarambh' camp in New Delhi by AICC National Organising Secretary, Netta D'Souza.

D'Souza stressed the importance of instilling Nehruvian ideals in young minds to foster a secular nation's vision. Varun Chaudhary, NSUI National President, emphasized JBM's role in shaping future leaders who uphold constitutional values, reflecting Congress's commitment to nation-building.

Under Dr. G.V. Hari's leadership, JBM launched the Indian Constitution Quiz and Chacha Ji Gold Medal Drawing Competition, targeting youth engagement nationwide. The groundwork laid at 'Aarambh' sets the stage for the National Representative Convention in Jaipur and includes digital outreach initiatives to expand JBM's educational impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025