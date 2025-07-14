Fostering Future Leaders: Jawahar Bal Manch's Vision of Youth Empowerment

The Indian National Congress, through its Jawahar Bal Manch (JBM), is championing the development of a new generation of socially aware citizens committed to a progressive and inclusive India. This initiative was highlighted at the national 'Aarambh' camp in New Delhi by AICC National Organising Secretary, Netta D'Souza.

D'Souza stressed the importance of instilling Nehruvian ideals in young minds to foster a secular nation's vision. Varun Chaudhary, NSUI National President, emphasized JBM's role in shaping future leaders who uphold constitutional values, reflecting Congress's commitment to nation-building.

Under Dr. G.V. Hari's leadership, JBM launched the Indian Constitution Quiz and Chacha Ji Gold Medal Drawing Competition, targeting youth engagement nationwide. The groundwork laid at 'Aarambh' sets the stage for the National Representative Convention in Jaipur and includes digital outreach initiatives to expand JBM's educational impact.

