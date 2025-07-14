Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Controversial Ritual in Kerala

Activists from the Democratic Youth Federation of India protested against a 'pada puja' ritual at a CBSE school, where children reportedly washed the feet of teachers and a local BJP leader. The ritual sparked controversy, drawing criticism from politicians and demands for accountability from the schools involved.

Updated: 14-07-2025 14:09 IST
Protests Erupt Over Controversial Ritual in Kerala
Activists from the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) held a protest march to a CBSE school in Mavelikara, Kerala, objecting to a 'pada puja' ritual. This practice, allegedly involving students washing the feet of teachers and a BJP leader, has ignited political and public debate.

The protest, which included a clash with police and calls for the resignation of the BJP leader involved, reflects a broader disapproval of the ritual. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar defended the practice as cultural, while Education Minister V Sivankutty and political figures from CPI(M) and Congress condemned it.

In response to the controversy, the Director of Public Instruction has been tasked with seeking explanations from the schools. Education officials stress that practices undermining self-awareness and knowledge are unacceptable, emphasizing a commitment to upholding the Right to Education Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

