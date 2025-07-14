Controversy Erupts Over 'Pada Puja' Ritual in Mavelikara School
A protest by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) occurred against a 'pada puja' ritual at a Mavelikara CBSE school. Activists argued children washed the feet of teachers and a local BJP leader. The ritual has sparked political and cultural debates involving state officials and education authorities.
In a striking display of dissent, members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest on Monday at a CBSE school in Mavelikara, challenging the 'pada puja' ritual conducted recently.
The DYFI, the youth arm of the ruling CPI(M), criticized the practice where students reportedly washed the feet of teachers and a local BJP leader. This ritual, conducted at the Vivekananda Vidya Peedom school, has become a focal point of political and cultural contention.
State officials, including Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Education Minister V Sivankutty, have waded into the debate, each presenting opposing views on the ritual's cultural validity. The state's Department of General Education has been tasked to investigate the incident as the discourse over the ritual continues to divide opinions.
