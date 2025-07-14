Tragic Paragliding Accidents in Dharamshala: A Rising Concern

A tragic incident struck Dharamshala as a 27-year-old tourist from Gujarat succumbed to injuries after a paragliding crash. The individual, identified as Satish, and his paragliding pilot Suraj took off from Indru Nag Paragliding Site. Unfortunately, the flight ended abruptly when the glider crashed shortly after takeoff.

The accident resulted in severe injuries for Satish, who was rushed to Zonal Hospital Dharamshala and subsequently to Tanda Medical College. Sadly, he passed away on Monday. Suraj, the pilot, is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

The incident has prompted a police investigation led by the local SHO, with assistance from tourism department officials. This crash underscores the dangers associated with paragliding in the region, where over a dozen fatalities have occurred in the past 30 months, often involving inexperienced free fliers.

(With inputs from agencies.)