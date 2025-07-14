Tensions Rise as Toronto Rath Yatra Faces Disturbance

In a startling disruption, the Toronto Rath Yatra procession was marred by unwelcome interference as eggs were reportedly hurled at the participants over the weekend. Indian authorities have described the incident as 'despicable' and have engaged with their Canadian counterparts to address the issue.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that the interference was orchestrated by 'mischievous elements' intent on undermining the festival's ethos of unity and inclusivity. He affirmed that India has earnestly appealed to Canadian officials to ensure that those responsible are held to account.

Emphasizing India's commitment to safeguarding religious freedoms, Jaiswal stated his hope for decisive action from Canada. Additionally, former chief minister Naveen Patnaik urged India's external affairs ministry to formally protest to the Canadian government, underlining the need to protect such cultural and religious events.