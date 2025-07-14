Indo-French Cultural Ties: A Vision for a Shared Future

The longstanding partnership between India and France continues to flourish across various strategic arenas, including defense, climate action, and artificial intelligence. On a significant note, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the deep cultural bonds shared between the two nations, reflecting on the legacy of liberty, equality, and fraternity during the recent French National Day celebrations in Delhi.

In a statement made on social media platform X, Shekhawat expressed his joy in participating in the celebrations, highlighting France's support for the 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat' Museum project. This monumental effort aims to redefine global cultural landmarks, marking the collaborative spirit shared between India and France.

Scheduled to open in 2026, this museum is set to become the world's largest, featuring eight thematic segments that narrate India's vast history over 5,000 years. As India anticipates the 'Year of Innovation 2026,' the Indo-French partnership is poised to inspire future creativity and foster a shared commitment to progress. Vive la France, Jai Hind!

