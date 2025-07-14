Indo-French Cultural Ties: A Vision for a Shared Future
India and France strengthen their cultural and strategic partnership, encompassing defense, climate action, and AI. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlights a shared future, underscoring France's support for 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat' Museum. The two nations aim to transform Indo-French ties through creativity and innovation.
- Country:
- India
The longstanding partnership between India and France continues to flourish across various strategic arenas, including defense, climate action, and artificial intelligence. On a significant note, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the deep cultural bonds shared between the two nations, reflecting on the legacy of liberty, equality, and fraternity during the recent French National Day celebrations in Delhi.
In a statement made on social media platform X, Shekhawat expressed his joy in participating in the celebrations, highlighting France's support for the 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat' Museum project. This monumental effort aims to redefine global cultural landmarks, marking the collaborative spirit shared between India and France.
Scheduled to open in 2026, this museum is set to become the world's largest, featuring eight thematic segments that narrate India's vast history over 5,000 years. As India anticipates the 'Year of Innovation 2026,' the Indo-French partnership is poised to inspire future creativity and foster a shared commitment to progress. Vive la France, Jai Hind!
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- France
- partnership
- culture
- defense
- AI
- BastilleDay
- YugeYugeenBharat
- Museum
- innovation
ALSO READ
Setback for All Blacks: Tamaiti Williams Out with Knee Injury
Dalai Lama's Succession: Spiritual Legacy Amid Chinese Tensions
Mediation Hurdles: Unraveling the Ukraine Crisis
Pep Guardiola Raises Alarms Over Club World Cup Impact on Players
Should Tax Be King? A Global Review of the Role of Tax Claims in Insolvency Laws