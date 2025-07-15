What's Your Everest: A Story of Resilience and Redemption

Samir Patham and Sauraj Jhingan have transformed their high-altitude struggles into a compelling memoir, illustrating triumphs gained through endurance and foresight. 'What's Your Everest: A Path to Passion and Purpose' recounts their profound journey beyond defeated summit attempts to an enlightenment of leadership and persistence.

Despite a challenged ascent in the Everest region, the duo's narrative shifts away from stereotypical victory stories to focus on the intrinsic value of setbacks. They tie their mountaineering experiences with tales of survival, resilience, and the realisation that true essence lies in one's commitment to try again.

Early commendations praise their work, highlighting its relatability to anyone who's ever faced defeat. Anand Mahindra, Anupam Kher, and other prominent figures acknowledge the memoir's potent message of rediscovering passion amidst life's darkest moments.