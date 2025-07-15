Tribute to the Legendary Centenarian Marathoner: Fauja Singh

The Punjab Assembly convened on Tuesday to honor marathon legend Fauja Singh, who tragically passed away at the age of 114 after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while walking in his village in Jalandhar district.

In the closing session of the Assembly's special meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh proposed a formal tribute to the centenarian athlete, highlighting Singh's unprecedented contributions to long-distance running.

Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan expressed condolences and celebrated Singh's indomitable spirit, recounting how his record-breaking marathon feats inspired an entire generation. Singh, born into a family of farmers in 1911, moved to England in the 1990s and made history as a torchbearer for the London 2012 Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)