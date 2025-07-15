Unraveling the Nation's Headlines: From Plane Crashes to Tesla's India Debut

The International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations (IFALPA) has criticized the preliminary report by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on the recent Air India crash. IFALPA claims the report poses many questions without providing clear answers, urging all parties to avoid speculation.

In Bhubaneswar, a tragic case unfolds as an Odisha college student, who self-immolated due to alleged sexual harassment, succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS. This incident calls for greater attention to harassment cases in educational institutions.

Tesla has officially launched its first store in India, located in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. With this move, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed hope for Tesla to begin manufacturing cars locally, marking a significant entry into the Indian electric vehicle market.

(With inputs from agencies.)