Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Return from Space

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has returned to Earth after an 18-day mission at the International Space Station. Prime Minister Modi praised Shukla, highlighting his dedication and noting he is the first Indian to visit the ISS. This event is a significant step towards India's Gaganyaan mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:58 IST
Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's return to Earth, recognizing his journey to the International Space Station as a source of inspiration for many.

Modi applauded Shukla's achievement openly on X, celebrating him as the first Indian to complete such a mission. This endeavor marks a significant milestone in India's burgeoning human space flight ambitions.

Shukla's return was made aboard the Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft, which concluded its 22.5-hour space-to-Earth journey with a splashdown near San Diego, California, on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

