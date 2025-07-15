Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Return from Space

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's return to Earth, recognizing his journey to the International Space Station as a source of inspiration for many.

Modi applauded Shukla's achievement openly on X, celebrating him as the first Indian to complete such a mission. This endeavor marks a significant milestone in India's burgeoning human space flight ambitions.

Shukla's return was made aboard the Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft, which concluded its 22.5-hour space-to-Earth journey with a splashdown near San Diego, California, on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)