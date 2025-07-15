Hemant Rupani Named CEO of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages

In a strategic move, The Coca-Cola Company has appointed Hemant Rupani as the Chief Executive Officer of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, effective September 8. Rupani steps into the role following a notable tenure at Mondelez International as the Business Unit President for Southeast Asia.

Rupani's appointment marks the continuation of his distinguished career, succeeding Juan Pablo Rodriguez, who will explore new opportunities within the Coca-Cola ecosystem. During his nine-year stint at Mondelez, Rupani rose through the ranks from Director of Sales for India to Vice President and Managing Director for Vietnam, culminating in his recent leadership role overseeing Southeast Asia.

With a career that began in 1997 at ICI India Ltd., Rupani boasts significant experience across leading firms including PepsiCo, Infosys Technologies, Vodafone, and Britannia Industries. Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages stands as India's largest Coca-Cola bottler, and recent agreements have further solidified its market presence.