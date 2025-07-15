Left Menu

Trailblazing Leadership: Meenakshi Ganesan's Historic Appointment at BIS

Meenakshi Ganesan has been appointed as Deputy Director General of Southern Regional Office at BIS, Chennai, marking her as the first woman in this role. Her three-decade-long tenure and key contributions highlight her expertise and strategic leadership in transforming national standards initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:12 IST
In a historic move, Meenakshi Ganesan has taken charge as the Deputy Director General of the Southern Regional Office of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in Chennai, becoming the first woman to assume this position.

With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Ganesan joined the BIS in 1992 and has since served in various roles across key offices, including New Delhi and Chennai. Her efforts have significantly contributed to the organization's national standards mission.

Her recent role as head of the Southern Regional Laboratory in Chennai underscored her transformative leadership, cementing her reputation as an influential figure within the BIS, India's statutory standards body under the ministry of consumer affairs, food, and public distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

