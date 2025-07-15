Sapta Shakti Command Plants Seeds of Sustainability during Van Mahotsav 2025

In a concerted effort to promote environmental conservation, the Sapta Shakti Command marked Van Mahotsav 2025 with the compelling theme 'Each One Plant One', reinforcing the Armed Forces' dedication to sustainability and the principle of 'Service Before Self'.

The week-long initiative, which drew enthusiastic participation from Army personnel and their families, as well as schoolchildren and NCC cadets, featured a wide array of activities. Notable among these were lectures and demonstrations on plantation techniques and tree care conducted by the Forest Department and various NGOs.

A diverse program of events included puppet shows by Aadhar Shodh Sansthan and nukkad nataks by Kendriya Vidyalaya students, alongside poster and essay competitions at Army Public School. Spearheaded by Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, the campaign concluded with the planting of 35,000 saplings, underscoring a collective commitment to a sustainable future.