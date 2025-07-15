Left Menu

Sapta Shakti Command Plants Seeds of Sustainability during Van Mahotsav 2025

The Sapta Shakti Command celebrated Van Mahotsav 2025 with the theme 'Each One Plant One', engaging Army personnel, families, and students in a week-long campaign to promote environmental sustainability. The event concluded with the planting of 35,000 saplings to secure a green future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:24 IST
Sapta Shakti Command Plants Seeds of Sustainability during Van Mahotsav 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to promote environmental conservation, the Sapta Shakti Command marked Van Mahotsav 2025 with the compelling theme 'Each One Plant One', reinforcing the Armed Forces' dedication to sustainability and the principle of 'Service Before Self'.

The week-long initiative, which drew enthusiastic participation from Army personnel and their families, as well as schoolchildren and NCC cadets, featured a wide array of activities. Notable among these were lectures and demonstrations on plantation techniques and tree care conducted by the Forest Department and various NGOs.

A diverse program of events included puppet shows by Aadhar Shodh Sansthan and nukkad nataks by Kendriya Vidyalaya students, alongside poster and essay competitions at Army Public School. Spearheaded by Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, the campaign concluded with the planting of 35,000 saplings, underscoring a collective commitment to a sustainable future.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025