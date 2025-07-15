Left Menu

Karnataka Caps Cinema Ticket Prices at Rs 200

The Karnataka government has proposed a Rs 200 cap on cinema tickets, including multiplexes, for all language films. The draft notification was issued, and objections or suggestions are invited within 15 days. Feedback should be sent to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:31 IST
Karnataka Caps Cinema Ticket Prices at Rs 200
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Karnataka is taking a significant step towards making cinema more affordable by proposing a cap on ticket prices. On Tuesday, a draft notification was issued, stating that ticket prices for all films and languages in Karnataka theatres should not surpass Rs 200, including entertainment tax.

This move aims to regulate ticket costs across the state, encompassing both traditional cinemas and multiplexes. The state government has opened the floor for public feedback and suggestions on this initiative for a period of 15 days.

Interested individuals are encouraged to submit their objections or recommendations directly to the Additional Chief Secretary's office, Home Department, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025