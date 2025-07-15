Karnataka Caps Cinema Ticket Prices at Rs 200
The Karnataka government has proposed a Rs 200 cap on cinema tickets, including multiplexes, for all language films. The draft notification was issued, and objections or suggestions are invited within 15 days. Feedback should be sent to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Bengaluru.
- Country:
- India
The government of Karnataka is taking a significant step towards making cinema more affordable by proposing a cap on ticket prices. On Tuesday, a draft notification was issued, stating that ticket prices for all films and languages in Karnataka theatres should not surpass Rs 200, including entertainment tax.
This move aims to regulate ticket costs across the state, encompassing both traditional cinemas and multiplexes. The state government has opened the floor for public feedback and suggestions on this initiative for a period of 15 days.
Interested individuals are encouraged to submit their objections or recommendations directly to the Additional Chief Secretary's office, Home Department, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Financial Upheavals and Government Interventions Shape UK's Economic Landscape
Government Unlocks Recovery Aid After Flooding Hits Top of South Farmers
Mahindra Lifespace Acquires Prime Bengaluru Land for Rs 200 Crore
Opposition Pressure Forces Maharashtra Government to Reconsider Hindi Language Policy
Karnataka CM Vows Government Stability Amid Political Speculations