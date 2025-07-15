Karnataka Caps Cinema Ticket Prices at Rs 200

The government of Karnataka is taking a significant step towards making cinema more affordable by proposing a cap on ticket prices. On Tuesday, a draft notification was issued, stating that ticket prices for all films and languages in Karnataka theatres should not surpass Rs 200, including entertainment tax.

This move aims to regulate ticket costs across the state, encompassing both traditional cinemas and multiplexes. The state government has opened the floor for public feedback and suggestions on this initiative for a period of 15 days.

Interested individuals are encouraged to submit their objections or recommendations directly to the Additional Chief Secretary's office, Home Department, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

