Barcelona Star Under Fire: Lamine Yamal's Birthday Controversy

Barcelona's young athlete Lamine Yamal stands at the center of controversy after reports surfaced about his hiring practices during his 18th birthday bash. Allegations suggest that Yamal hired individuals with dwarfism to entertain guests at the lavish event.

In response, Spain's Ministry of Social Rights has urged prosecutors to launch an inquiry into this employment decision, citing concerns about dignity and ethics. Jesús Martín Blanco, the ministry's director, condemned the hiring, describing it as a throwback to oppressive historical practices.

Despite these criticisms, one entertainer who attended the party claimed they were treated with dignity and respect. The incident has sparked a broader debate about entertainment ethics, with disability advocacy groups leading the charge for legal action.

