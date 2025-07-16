Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Welcome Baby Girl

Actor couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have announced the birth of their baby girl, marking their first child together.

The couple shared their joy on Instagram, describing their hearts as full and their world changed. They revealed Kiara's pregnancy earlier this year in a joint post.

The duo, who married in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan's Suryagarh Palace in February, have been keeping busy professionally. Kiara was recently seen in 'Game Changer' and is set to appear in 'Toxic' and 'War 2'. Meanwhile, Sidharth is working on 'Param Sundari' and 'Vvan: Force of the Forest'.