Supreme Court Delays Release of Controversial 'Udaipur Files'
The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on the film 'Udaipur Files' until July 21, urging filmmakers to await a decision by a government-appointed panel examining objections. The Delhi High Court previously stalled the movie's release due to concerns about promoting societal disharmony.
The Supreme Court has deferred the hearing concerning the controversial film 'Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' to July 21. The court urged the filmmakers to wait for the decision of a government-appointed panel, which is reviewing objections against the film's release.
The panel was scheduled to convene at 2:30 PM on Wednesday. Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi noted that while financial compensation could be given to filmmakers if the release is delayed, no restitution could be made for harm to the accused's reputation.
The filmmakers appealed a Delhi High Court ruling that postponed the film's release. The bench has tasked the Centre's committee to make a swift decision after considering all sides. The contentious film was set to debut on July 11, but its release was stayed amid fears of it fostering societal discord.
