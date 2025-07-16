Bombay High Court Dismisses Prada Kolhapuri Chappal Dispute

The Bombay High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by six advocates against Italian fashion house Prada, concerning the alleged unauthorized use of the iconic Kolhapuri chappals.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, questioned the locus of the petitioners, highlighting their lack of statutory right or being an aggrieved party in this matter. The court clarified that the registered proprietor of the Geographical Indication (GI) should file such a suit.

The PIL claimed that Prada's spring/summer collection included toe-ring sandals similar to the Kolhapuri chappals, allegedly violating the GI protection. However, the court stressed that any infringement action must be pursued by the aggrieved individual or entity through a formal lawsuit, not a PIL.