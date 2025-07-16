Supreme Court Queries Haryana SIT's Probe into Professor's Social Media Posts
The Supreme Court criticized the Haryana SIT's investigation into Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, booked over social media posts. The court questioned the necessity of seizing his electronic devices. It also allowed him to express opinions while the case is ongoing without sharing details online.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday criticized the Haryana SIT's approach in probing Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad who was booked for controversial social media posts regarding Operation Sindoor.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked the SIT to focus strictly on the two FIRs filed against Mahmudabad and submit a progress report in four weeks. They questioned the need for the team, led by a senior police officer, to seize his electronic devices.
The court maintained Mahmudabad's right to free speech and expression but barred him from posting about the case online. Despite granting interim bail, the investigation will continue.
