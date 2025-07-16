Left Menu

Ibis Styles Sets Sights on Indian Mid-Scale Destination Weddings

Global hospitality brand Accor's 'ibis Styles' is venturing into the Indian wedding market, targeting mid-scale consumers with their Vagator, Goa property. The brand aims to tap into an underserved market segment, offering affordable, stylish wedding experiences. Initial efforts focus on learning and expansion through value-driven offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:23 IST
Ibis Styles Sets Sights on Indian Mid-Scale Destination Weddings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Accor's 'ibis Styles' brand is tapping into India's booming destination wedding market by targeting young, mid-scale consumers. According to Animesh Kumar, Head of Commercials for ibis & ibis Styles India, the 'ibis Styles Vagator' in Goa will spearhead this initiative.

Traditionally, destination weddings in India have been catered to by upscale and luxury hotels, demanding high expenditure. However, Kumar highlighted a gap in the mid-scale segment, where demand for economically feasible, yet stylish weddings remains underserved.

With facilities like a poolside, banquet hall, and amphitheatre, the 142-room Vagator property is poised to offer a modern wedding experience. Presales have begun for the upcoming season, with plans to expand services based on early experiences and market response.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025