Ibis Styles Sets Sights on Indian Mid-Scale Destination Weddings
Global hospitality brand Accor's 'ibis Styles' is venturing into the Indian wedding market, targeting mid-scale consumers with their Vagator, Goa property. The brand aims to tap into an underserved market segment, offering affordable, stylish wedding experiences. Initial efforts focus on learning and expansion through value-driven offerings.
Accor's 'ibis Styles' brand is tapping into India's booming destination wedding market by targeting young, mid-scale consumers. According to Animesh Kumar, Head of Commercials for ibis & ibis Styles India, the 'ibis Styles Vagator' in Goa will spearhead this initiative.
Traditionally, destination weddings in India have been catered to by upscale and luxury hotels, demanding high expenditure. However, Kumar highlighted a gap in the mid-scale segment, where demand for economically feasible, yet stylish weddings remains underserved.
With facilities like a poolside, banquet hall, and amphitheatre, the 142-room Vagator property is poised to offer a modern wedding experience. Presales have begun for the upcoming season, with plans to expand services based on early experiences and market response.
