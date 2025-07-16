Left Menu

Harmony in Diversity: MP Iqra Hasan's Inspiring Gesture

Iqra Hasan, a Muslim MP, exemplified 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' by serving food at Kanwar service camps in Saharanpur district during the Hindu festival. Her actions highlighted communal harmony, social unity, and humanity. She praised the selfless volunteering and called it India's true strength and a lesson for politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shining example of communal harmony, Kairana MP Iqra Hasan visited Kanwar Yatra service camps in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, personally serving food to Shiva devotees. Her act underscored the essence of 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb', promoting love and unity across religious lines.

During her visit, Hasan expressed pride in being part of the service, emphasizing that the event was more than a religious gathering; it symbolized humanity and India's core values. She commended the selfless service by organizers and volunteers, describing it as a reflection of social interconnectedness.

As a mark of respect, the Kanwar camp organizers offered Hasan a traditional chunari and pagdi. The annual Kanwar Yatra involves Shiva devotees journeying on foot in Shravan to collect Ganga water for temple offerings, epitomizing devotion and communal spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

