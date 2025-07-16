Harmony in Diversity: MP Iqra Hasan's Inspiring Gesture

In a shining example of communal harmony, Kairana MP Iqra Hasan visited Kanwar Yatra service camps in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, personally serving food to Shiva devotees. Her act underscored the essence of 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb', promoting love and unity across religious lines.

During her visit, Hasan expressed pride in being part of the service, emphasizing that the event was more than a religious gathering; it symbolized humanity and India's core values. She commended the selfless service by organizers and volunteers, describing it as a reflection of social interconnectedness.

As a mark of respect, the Kanwar camp organizers offered Hasan a traditional chunari and pagdi. The annual Kanwar Yatra involves Shiva devotees journeying on foot in Shravan to collect Ganga water for temple offerings, epitomizing devotion and communal spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)