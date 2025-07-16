Left Menu

Tee Time Tweaks: Golf Meets Tradition at British Open

Tee times for the British Open's third round have been adjusted to avoid conflict with the Portrush Sons of Ulster parade. Despite R&A's offer of £20,000 to delay the parade, the event will proceed as planned. Local businesses face criticism over increased prices during the tournament week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portrush | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:37 IST
Tee Time Tweaks: Golf Meets Tradition at British Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British Open is facing scheduling changes as tee times on Saturday's third round are adjusted to steer clear of potential disruptions from a loyalist parade in Portrush.

Approximately 77 bands and 2,000 participants of the Portrush Sons of Ulster are expected to parade just as the golf tournament's spectators might be exiting Royal Portrush.

R&A, which manages the British Open, decided to bring forward tee times by 15 minutes, striving for smooth operations of both events amidst bustling crowd expectations of over 275,000 attendees.

R&A's £20,000 offer to delay the parade was declined, prompting chief executive Mark Darbon to emphasize community engagement and safety.

Meanwhile, local businesses in Portrush, like the Ramore Restaurant Group, faced backlash for sharp price increases during the tournament, a move justified as a response to increased demand and staffing needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025