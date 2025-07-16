Tee Time Tweaks: Golf Meets Tradition at British Open

The British Open is facing scheduling changes as tee times on Saturday's third round are adjusted to steer clear of potential disruptions from a loyalist parade in Portrush.

Approximately 77 bands and 2,000 participants of the Portrush Sons of Ulster are expected to parade just as the golf tournament's spectators might be exiting Royal Portrush.

R&A, which manages the British Open, decided to bring forward tee times by 15 minutes, striving for smooth operations of both events amidst bustling crowd expectations of over 275,000 attendees.

R&A's £20,000 offer to delay the parade was declined, prompting chief executive Mark Darbon to emphasize community engagement and safety.

Meanwhile, local businesses in Portrush, like the Ramore Restaurant Group, faced backlash for sharp price increases during the tournament, a move justified as a response to increased demand and staffing needs.

