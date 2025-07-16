Left Menu

From Wickets to Watercolors: Jack Russell's Artistic Journey

Jack Russell, a former England wicketkeeper, is now renowned as an artist, particularly for his cricket-inspired paintings. Despite retiring from cricket, his passion for the game endures through his artwork. His paintings, driven by love rather than money, have earned him a significant following globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:03 IST
In the heart of London, Jack Russell, the former England wicketkeeper-batter, has traded his gloves for an artist's brush, capturing the essence of cricket and its legends in vivid paintings.

Though a presence on social media, Russell avoids phones and WhatsApp, preferring email or encounters at Chris Beetles Gallery.

His portraits, including a recent tribute to Indian cricket legend Ranjitsinhji, reflect his deep-rooted passion for cricket. Even post-retirement, Russell's connection to the sport remains vibrant, infused with creativity and nostalgia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

