From Wickets to Watercolors: Jack Russell's Artistic Journey

In the heart of London, Jack Russell, the former England wicketkeeper-batter, has traded his gloves for an artist's brush, capturing the essence of cricket and its legends in vivid paintings.

Though a presence on social media, Russell avoids phones and WhatsApp, preferring email or encounters at Chris Beetles Gallery.

His portraits, including a recent tribute to Indian cricket legend Ranjitsinhji, reflect his deep-rooted passion for cricket. Even post-retirement, Russell's connection to the sport remains vibrant, infused with creativity and nostalgia.

(With inputs from agencies.)