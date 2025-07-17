Fire Engulfs Tomorrowland: Main Stage Damaged Ahead of Festival

A massive blaze erupted on Wednesday at the site of Belgium's Tomorrowland music festival, causing significant damage to the main stage just two days before the event's scheduled start, according to organizers.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. Photos and videos on local outlets and social media depicted intense flames and thick black smoke consuming the stage and spreading to adjacent woodland.

The annual festival, hosted in Boom near Brussels and set to begin on Friday, attracts tens of thousands of music enthusiasts from across Europe. Organizers confirmed the extent of the damage in a statement on the festival's website, assuring that no injuries occurred and emphasizing efforts to seek solutions for the festival's experience. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.