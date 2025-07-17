Left Menu

Heavy Rains Halt Amarnath Yatra Amid Safety Concerns

The Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended due to heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite efforts to manage the weather impact, the pilgrimage faces delays to ensure safety. Over 2.47 lakh pilgrims have already visited, with the pilgrimage set to end on August 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-07-2025 07:57 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 07:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated Amarnath Yatra has temporarily come to a halt due to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, officials announced. Continuous downpours over the past 36 hours have necessitated restorative measures on the pilgrimage routes.

Vijay Kumar Bhiduri, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner, stated that the pilgrimage, originally scheduled for resumption on July 17, 2025, is suspended from both Pahalgam and Baltal base camps. Safety remains a priority, as evidenced by a recent incident involving landslides that resulted in one fatality.

With over 2.47 lakh pilgrims having participated so far, efforts by the Border Roads Organisation and Mountain Rescue Teams are underway to ensure a safe environment. Weather conditions continue to be monitored, with potential resumption of the Yatra by Friday.

