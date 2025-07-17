Left Menu

Salman Khan Gears Up for 'Battle of Galwan': A Challenging Role Beyond Borders

Salman Khan is set to star in 'Battle of Galwan', a demanding film about the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the project challenges Khan with physically intense scenes and shoots in tough locations. The film is slated for a January release.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for one of his toughest roles yet, as he takes on the lead in the upcoming war drama 'Battle of Galwan'. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, delves into the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.

Khan describes the project as physically demanding, requiring extensive training, including running, kicking, and punching. Filming is set to take place in Ladakh, presenting additional challenges such as high altitudes and icy water conditions.

Reports indicate that 'Battle of Galwan' will avoid the traditional Eid release, aiming instead for a theater debut in January. Khan also hinted at a sequel to his 2015 hit 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.

