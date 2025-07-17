Left Menu

Leading the Charge: Kalikesh Deo's Vision for E-Shooting

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President of the National Rifle Association of India, has been named Interim Chairperson of the ISSF's new committee on E-Sports and technological innovations. The committee aims to harness digital trends to advance shooting sports. Deo is recognized for his leadership and commitment to integrating technology.

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo
  • Country:
  • India

The National Rifle Association of India announced that its President, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, will serve as the Interim Chairperson of the newly established International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Committee on E-Sports, E-Games, and technological innovations.

This committee is part of a strategic initiative by the ISSF to incorporate emerging technological trends such as virtual and augmented reality into shooting sports. The initiative also aims at transforming judging and training technologies.

Deo's role underscores his visionary leadership and dedication to the sport. His appointment is a significant step towards integrating digital innovations and cultivating an inclusive, tech-forward future in shooting sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

