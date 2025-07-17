Left Menu

Inquiry Unfolds After Tragic Rath Yatra Stampede in Odisha's Puri

An inquiry is underway following the tragic June 29 stampede in Puri, Odisha, during the Rath Yatra. Led by Development Commissioner Anu Garg, the probe has recorded statements from 147 individuals to understand the incident that resulted in three deaths and injuries to around 50 people.

Updated: 17-07-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:37 IST
An administrative inquiry is being conducted into the June 29 stampede during the Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, which tragically resulted in three fatalities and injuries to approximately 50 participants. Development Commissioner Anu Garg is at the helm of the investigation, recording testimonies from 147 individuals so far.

The recent hearing, held at the Special Circuit House in Puri, saw 42 individuals, including police and event staff who were on duty at the time, provide their statements. Garg has been tasked with submitting a comprehensive report by July 30 and has conducted hearings in both Bhubaneswar and Puri to gather insights from various stakeholders.

The investigation follows the immediate suspension of the district collector and SP of Puri post-incident. Garg has engaged with servitors, police, the public, and the media, gathering video evidence to compile her findings. Her inquiry aims to prevent such occurrences in future cultural festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

