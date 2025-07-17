Salman Khan Takes on His Most Challenging Role Yet in 'Battle of Galwan'
Superstar Salman Khan describes his upcoming movie 'Battle of Galwan' as the most physically demanding project of his career. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict. Khan is preparing rigorously for the role, which includes filming in challenging high-altitude locations.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for what he calls the most physically demanding film of his career, 'Battle of Galwan'. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, known for 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', Khan admits that prepping for action roles is becoming increasingly challenging each year.
The film is a depiction of the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict, a significant border clash between India and China. Filming takes place in arduous conditions in Ladakh, at high altitudes, and in cold water. Khan will spend 20 days there, pushing his physical limits for authenticity.
While the film deviates from Khan's usual Eid release timeline, it is slated to premiere in January. Additionally, the actor confirmed a sequel to 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. Khan also expressed enthusiasm about his role as the brand ambassador for the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), reinforcing his passion for riding.
