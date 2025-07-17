Left Menu

Key Executive Departure at Sony Pictures Networks India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:08 IST
In a significant shift within Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), Sandeep Mehrotra, the Head of Ad Sales - Network Channels, is departing from his role. The decision, attributed to personal reasons, marks the end of Mehrotra's impactful tenure, during which he played a crucial role in shaping SPNI's sales strategy, enhancing growth, and establishing strategic partnerships, as announced by the company on Thursday.

Mehrotra has been a driving force behind SPNI's accelerated growth, and his departure is seen as a substantial change for the organization. In a statement, Mehrotra expressed that it was after 'careful consideration' that he decided to step down, highlighting the personal nature of his decision.

Gaurav Banerjee, SPNI's Managing Director and CEO, praised Mehrotra for his invaluable contributions, unwavering commitment, and the positive energy he infused into the organization and its partnerships. The industry now speculates on the future direction of SPNI's sales strategy following this leadership change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

