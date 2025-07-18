Left Menu

Nistar: Reviving Maritime Legacy and India's Global Naval Reputation

India's first indigenously built Diving Support Vessel, Nistar, was commissioned, enhancing the country’s maritime capabilities. Once playing a crucial role in the Indo-Pakistan war, the revamped Nistar boasts advanced technology for submarine rescue. This marks a significant leap for India's navy and its global maritime status.

  Country:
  • India

In a significant maritime milestone, India's first indigenous Diving Support Vessel, Nistar, has been commissioned, signaling a new era for the nation's naval operations. Originally built in 1971, the vessel played a vital role during the Indo-Pakistan war and now returns, equipped with cutting-edge technology.

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, highlighted Nistar's advanced capabilities, such as saturation dive systems, enhancing India's submarine rescue operations. This development positions India as a key player globally, in the field of submarine rescue and maritime technology, amidst a landscape where few nations possess such capabilities indigenously.

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, emphasized India's transition from a defense importer to an exporter, marking a rise in global standing. He noted the new Nistar's significant transformation from its predecessor, underscoring India's commitment to technological advancement and economic growth in the defense sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

