Nistar: Reviving Maritime Legacy and India's Global Naval Reputation

In a significant maritime milestone, India's first indigenous Diving Support Vessel, Nistar, has been commissioned, signaling a new era for the nation's naval operations. Originally built in 1971, the vessel played a vital role during the Indo-Pakistan war and now returns, equipped with cutting-edge technology.

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, highlighted Nistar's advanced capabilities, such as saturation dive systems, enhancing India's submarine rescue operations. This development positions India as a key player globally, in the field of submarine rescue and maritime technology, amidst a landscape where few nations possess such capabilities indigenously.

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, emphasized India's transition from a defense importer to an exporter, marking a rise in global standing. He noted the new Nistar's significant transformation from its predecessor, underscoring India's commitment to technological advancement and economic growth in the defense sector.

