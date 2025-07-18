Exploring 'Asia': A Wildlife Odyssey with David Attenborough

The eagerly awaited wildlife series 'Asia', presented by the legendary Sir David Attenborough, is making its debut on the BBC Player in India today. With filming spanning four years, the series is also accessible via Tata Play Binge and Prime Video India, offering viewers an ad-supported option as per the recent press release.

'Asia' delves into the significant conservation challenges faced across the continent, highlighting innovative solutions led by regional conservationists. The seven-part series takes viewers on a visual journey through places like Lake Baikal, Borneo's jungles, and bustling metropolises including Tokyo and Bangkok.

Produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the series has executive producer Roger Webb at the helm. Music for the series is crafted by Bleeding Fingers Music, with notable contributions from K-pop group 'SEVENTEEN' featured in the trailer, enriching this visual odyssey with an auditory masterpiece.

(With inputs from agencies.)