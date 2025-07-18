Rampur Jugalbandi Shines: Crowned Best World Single Malt at John Barleycorn Awards
Rampur Jugalbandi #6 has been awarded Best World Single Malt at the John Barleycorn Awards 2025, USA. Radico Khaitan Ltd.'s achievements in Indian whisky are further underscored by a Double Gold for Rampur Select and a Gold for Jugalbandi #5, marking significant international recognition.
Rampur Jugalbandi #6 has been awarded Best World Single Malt at the 2025 John Barleycorn Awards in the USA, a triumph for Indian whisky. Produced by Radico Khaitan Ltd., this recognition highlights the whisky's excellence on a global stage.
The acclaimed Rampur Select also garnered Double Gold, praised for its smooth and fruit-forward character, while Jugalbandi #5 secured a Gold in the Indian Single Malt - Tokaji Finish category. These accolades showcase Rampur's distinguished position in the international spirits landscape.
According to Mr. Sanjeev Banga, President of International Business at Radico Khaitan Ltd., these awards mark a significant milestone, evidencing global acceptance for Indian single malts. The brand's dedication to innovation, rooted in tradition, is reflected in this success, supporting their commitment to crafting high-quality luxury spirits.
