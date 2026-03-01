Olivia Dean Steals the Spotlight at the 2026 BRIT Awards
Olivia Dean dominated the 2026 BRIT Awards, winning four accolades in Manchester. Radiohead demanded ICE remove a video featuring their music. Paramount won the race to acquire Warner Bros Discovery, stirring concerns in cinemas. Fashion news spotlighted Dolce & Gabbana's Milan showcasing and Gucci's creative reset.
In a night filled with glamour and music, singer Olivia Dean emerged as the standout winner at the 2026 BRIT Awards held in Manchester, securing four prizes including the prestigious MasterCard Album of the Year. Her triumph demonstrates her influence in Britain's pop music landscape.
Meanwhile, British rock band Radiohead has issued a demand to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to remove a promotional video featuring their song, 'Let Down.' The agency, criticized for its strict immigration policies under former President Donald Trump, released the video last week, causing uproar among human rights advocates.
In the business side of entertainment, Paramount Skydance emerged victorious in the bid to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for $110 billion, after Netflix withdrew. The merger raises job loss concerns but marks a significant shift in Hollywood power dynamics. The acquisition is expected to conclude by the third quarter of 2026.
