7UP's Summer Snow Stunt: Refreshment Meets the Heat

7UP is launching a unique campaign called '7 Days of Super Duper Summer', bringing virtual snow to hot cities like Dubai and Mumbai. Utilizing CGI and social media influencers, the brand aims to provide a refreshing escape from the summer heat using their lemon-lime flavored beverage, 7UP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amidst soaring temperatures, 7UP is introducing a bold new campaign, '7 Days of Super Duper Summer', aimed at cooling down some of the world's hottest metropolitan areas through a digital snowy spectacle.

This innovative social media-driven initiative employs CGI effects to imaginatively transform summer scenes into snow-filled wonderlands, with influencers from cities like Dubai and Mumbai participating in the cool down.

Beyond a creative stunt, the campaign underlines 7UP's commitment to refreshment, with their lemon-lime flavored soda offering a physical and sensory relief during sweltering summer days.

