7UP's Summer Snow Stunt: Refreshment Meets the Heat

Amidst soaring temperatures, 7UP is introducing a bold new campaign, '7 Days of Super Duper Summer', aimed at cooling down some of the world's hottest metropolitan areas through a digital snowy spectacle.

This innovative social media-driven initiative employs CGI effects to imaginatively transform summer scenes into snow-filled wonderlands, with influencers from cities like Dubai and Mumbai participating in the cool down.

Beyond a creative stunt, the campaign underlines 7UP's commitment to refreshment, with their lemon-lime flavored soda offering a physical and sensory relief during sweltering summer days.

