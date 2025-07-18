7UP's Summer Snow Stunt: Refreshment Meets the Heat
7UP is launching a unique campaign called '7 Days of Super Duper Summer', bringing virtual snow to hot cities like Dubai and Mumbai. Utilizing CGI and social media influencers, the brand aims to provide a refreshing escape from the summer heat using their lemon-lime flavored beverage, 7UP.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Amidst soaring temperatures, 7UP is introducing a bold new campaign, '7 Days of Super Duper Summer', aimed at cooling down some of the world's hottest metropolitan areas through a digital snowy spectacle.
This innovative social media-driven initiative employs CGI effects to imaginatively transform summer scenes into snow-filled wonderlands, with influencers from cities like Dubai and Mumbai participating in the cool down.
Beyond a creative stunt, the campaign underlines 7UP's commitment to refreshment, with their lemon-lime flavored soda offering a physical and sensory relief during sweltering summer days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- 7UP
- summer
- snow
- refreshment
- CGI
- heat
- beverage
- PepsiCo
- influencers
- marketing
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scorching Struggles: Surviving Gaza's Summer Heat
HDFC Bank CEO Faces Supreme Court Battle over Cheating Allegations
Surviving the Heat: How Power Reliability Shapes Cooling Access in Central Asia
Glovo Halts Controversial Heatwave Bonus Amid Union Backlash
Global Trade's Heated Negotiations: Tariff Talks Surge